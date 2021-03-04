Rich Results Disappear? Google Says It Might Be A Site Wide Quality Issue.

Google's John Mueller listed a few reasons why your site may not show rich results in the Google Search Results. One of the three reasons is that sometimes Google does not trust the site enough, on the site level, for Google to warrant that the site shows rich results.

John said in a video hangout at the 15:38 mark he said one of the reasons rich results won't show is "usually sitewide signal that is about the quality of the site overall." John explained "Like can we trust this website to provide something reasonable with structured data that we can show in the rich results? And usually what happens when everything from a technical point of view is set up correctly and we've had enough time to process it for indexing and it's still not shown, then that's usually a sign that our quality algorithms around the rich results in general are not 100% happy with your website."

The other reasons can be technical issues, either the structured data is invalid or the content on the page does not reflect what the structured data shows.

Here is the video embed:

Here is how Glenn Gabe summed it up:

*Site-level* quality signal :) -> Via @johnmu: If you're having issues with rich results, it's important to know there is a site-wide quality signal at play. i.e. Can Google's quality algorithms trust the site enough to show rich results in the SERPs? https://t.co/MDbusPL8Ez pic.twitter.com/hrXkQo9msX — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) March 3, 2021

Here is the transcript:

So when it comes to structured data and rich results in general, we try to look at it on several different levels. And I don't know if that applies so much to breadcrumbs. But just to be complete, kind of the first things are, kind of from a technical point of view, is it valid markup? It sounds like that's the case. You can test that with the testing tool. The second one is does it comply with our policies, which probably, for breadcrumbs, is less of an issue. Because I don't know, breadcrumbs are breadcrumbs. It's hard to do them in a bad way, I guess. And the last one is more of a general, usually sitewide signal that is about the quality of the site overall. Like can we trust this website to provide something reasonable with structured data that we can show in the rich results? And usually what happens when everything from a technical point of view is set up correctly and we've had enough time to process it for indexing and it's still not shown, then that's usually a sign that our quality algorithms around the rich results in general are not 100% happy with your website. So I don't know if that's the case here. One way to roughly estimate if that's the case is to do a site query for your website and to see if the rich results are shown there. If the rich results are shown there but they're not shown for normal queries, then that's a pretty strong signal that, from a quality point of view, we're not completely happy with your site-- or at least the structured data algorithms there. If, in the site query, you also don't see those rich results types, then that's more of a sign that, for whatever reason, we haven't gotten around to processing them completely. So that's something you might want to double-check there. What I would otherwise do is, if you continue to see this over a longer period of time, like you give it a couple of weeks and it still doesn't show up, I would definitely post in the Help forum and get input from other people there with specific queries that you're using and specific URLs that you're looking at.

