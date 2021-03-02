Semrush (SEMR) To Go Public With $144M Revenue & 67K Customers

Mar 2, 2021 • 8:01 am | comments (3) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Industry News
The beloved SEO toolset provider announced it will be going public. The stock will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SEMR. It shared its performance numbers including revenues of $144 million, gross profit of $95 million with a net loss $7 million.

In the past year they spent $54 million in advertising to gain customers as quickly as possible after getting an influx of cash with a funding round of $40M in 2018. That helped raise their paying customers number to 67,000 last year.

Here is Semrush's highlight slide from the SEC filing documents:

Dan Barker tweeted the highlights from the SEC filing and Rand Fishkin, the founder of Moz who left the company a while back, shared his thoughts as well:

Super interesting to see his perspective.

Here are the highlights Dan shared:

Congrats to all the Semrush employees and partners - wishing you all much success!

Forum discussion at Twitter.

