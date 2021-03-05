New Google Ads Evasive Ad Content Policy

Google is starting a new Google Ads content policy called "Evasive Ad Content." Evasive Ad Content will extend the prohibited manipulations of trademark terms in ad text to domains, subdomains, and logos; prohibit usage of invisible UNICODE characters in ads that add no value to the ad content for users; and disallow manipulations of images or videos to hide policy violating content.

This policy will go into effect on May 4th, 2021.

Google said the company "will reorganize our Abusing the Ad Network policy for improved readability and understanding. Certain policy actions and corresponding messaging to Google advertisers will include updated policy names."

Violations of this policy will not lead to immediate account suspension without prior warning. A warning will be issued at least 7 days prior to any suspension of your account, like most other Google Ads policies.

