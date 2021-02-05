Search Buzz Video Recap: Google About This Result, Googlebot Enforcing Cart Prices & Google Discover Chrome Data & Google Match Types Expand

This week in search, I posted my monthly recap of the Google Webmaster Report, I must say it is an excellent way to catch up on all things Google Search in a quick way. Google launched the “about this result” snippet feature that most searchers likely won’t use but some SEOs are concerned with because the information either comes from Wikipedia or Google, not from the site owner. Google’s page experience label will require all factors to be met to show the indicator. Google said it will suspend Google Merchants that show a higher price in the cart than what they show on their e-commerce landing pages. Google updated the Search Console Discover performance report to show Discover data from Chrome tabs. Google said having the same link on the same page with different anchor text is fine. Bing is testing showing estimated reading time in the search results. Google is displaying stars in the reviews section of the local panel. Google My Business updated its guidelines for co-working spaces. Google now shows if your Google My Business edits were accepted or not. Google Shopping adds a label to product listings for “black owned” businesses. Google Ads announced that phrase match will expand to cover additional broad match modifier traffic. Google reported earnings this week and it made a heck of a lot of money. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: This week's video recap is sponsored by Loud Interactive, a Chicago-based SEO firm led by Brent D. Payne.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!