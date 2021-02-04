Google Displays Stars With Reviews In Local Knowledge Panel

Google is now showing actual stars in the reviews section of the local knowledge panel reviews area. Tom Waddington showed a screen shot of this on Twitter and I can replicate it for some businesses. It is rare, or at least, I have a hard time seeing it for most examples I've tried.

Here is his screen shot:

I assume prior, Google showed the reviews but without the stars. Tom wrote "first time I've seen the star rating appear with the review snippet here."

Stars do make the reviews stand out more.

He also noted he is seeing for the first time reviews from Diamond Certified under 'Reviews from the web' are getting presented on the listing in a carousel.

Also seeing a test where reviews from Diamond Certified under 'Reviews from the web' are getting presented on the listing in a carousel. pic.twitter.com/ecs054YorP — Tom Waddington (@tomwaddington8) February 3, 2021

Forum discussion at Twitter.