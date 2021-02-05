Daily Search Forum Recap: February 5, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search Buzz Video Recap: Google About This Result, Googlebot Enforcing Cart Prices & Google Discover Chrome Data & Google Match Types Expand
This week in search, I posted my monthly recap of the Google Webmaster Report, I must say it is an excellent way to catch up on all things Google Search in a quick way. Google launched the "about this result" snippet feature that most...
- Google Ads Phrase Match Expands To Cover Broad Match Modifier Traffic
Google is making some changes to its match types again, this time phrase match will expand to cover additional broad match modifier traffic. However, Google said this will continue "to respect word order when it's important to the meaning." This change will start rolling out over the next two weeks.
- Google Video On Duplicate Content From AdSense To Search
Google's Aurora Morales in her latest video spoke about duplicate content from the view of not just organic search but also from publishers who want to monetize their websites. She started off saying that your site needs to add value, value more than what you can find elsewhere.
- Google Image Search COVID Warning & Notice
Some of Google Image search results may show you a notice at the footer of the image results. The notice reads "Information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) is constantly evolving. The rest of the results might not be what you're looking for. See more anyway."
- Apple Maps Showing Restaurant Menus From Yelp
Apple Maps both on iOS devices and desktop seem to now be showing menus from some restaurants. The menus seem to mostly come from Yelp, a partner of Apple.
- Google Ads Rolls Out Portfolio Bid Strategies For Manager Accounts
In July 2020, Google Ads announced portfolio bid strategies, an automated, goal-driven bid strategy that groups together multiple campaigns, ad groups, and keywords. Now, Google is saying this feature is available to all manager accounts.
- Google Android Claw Machine: Chrome, YouTube & Google Maps Pillows
Here is a photo I found on Instagram back in 2016 of an Android claw machine game. The Android bot can be lowered to grab you some Google pillows. The pillows are Chrome, YouTube and Google Maps
