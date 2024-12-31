We've seen top-quality store badges in the Google Search results for a long time now. But now some are seeing the badges directly on individual websites, which turns out to be a supported feature by Google.

Initially, I thought this may have been somewhat hacked (well, coded intentionally) on this site. Where the retailer would embed this feature pulled from Google Search, on its own site. This was actually written up by Google over here on how to add this badge to your pages. Google wrote, "If you’re a merchant who has earned a Top Quality Store badge, you can now display it on your website," so this is a legit thing.

This was spotted by Rushang Patel on X and I can replicate this. Here are images of this; on the left you see the badge and on the right, you see what happens when you click on that badge:

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Glenn Gabe then noted that this seems to be a Chrome feature (although, I see it on mobile Safari):

Seems to be a variation of the 'store info' link which was being tested in Chrome recently (see below). Now you can see the icon in the bottom left corner of the product detail page on mobile. Interesting: https://t.co/tdGhCXFRDi — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 30, 2024

I think my point is that Google is clearly testing showing the 'About this store' content in several ways. Like GBPs, it's like another site for the store. And that can potentially open other doors from an advertising and/or ecommerce pov. pic.twitter.com/NpbImEzmgT — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 30, 2024

Here is the original post:

Came across this "Top Quality Store" badge/popup on one of the PDP of an e-commerce website. Has this been around for a while @rustybrick ? pic.twitter.com/VmB452AqBf — Rushang Patel (@rushpat5) December 30, 2024

If you implement the code snippet to add the badge to your website and then lose the Top Quality Store badge, the badge will automatically be removed from your website without any action required. It will also automatically be added back to your site if you re-earn the badge.

Again, you can learn more how to do this over here.

