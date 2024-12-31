Google Top Quality Store Badge Off Search & On Website

Dec 31, 2024 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Trust Badge

We've seen top-quality store badges in the Google Search results for a long time now. But now some are seeing the badges directly on individual websites, which turns out to be a supported feature by Google.

Initially, I thought this may have been somewhat hacked (well, coded intentionally) on this site. Where the retailer would embed this feature pulled from Google Search, on its own site. This was actually written up by Google over here on how to add this badge to your pages. Google wrote, "If you’re a merchant who has earned a Top Quality Store badge, you can now display it on your website," so this is a legit thing.

This was spotted by Rushang Patel on X and I can replicate this. Here are images of this; on the left you see the badge and on the right, you see what happens when you click on that badge:

Google Top Quality Store Website

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Top Quality Store Badge On Site

Glenn Gabe then noted that this seems to be a Chrome feature (although, I see it on mobile Safari):

Here is the original post:

If you implement the code snippet to add the badge to your website and then lose the Top Quality Store badge, the badge will automatically be removed from your website without any action required. It will also automatically be added back to your site if you re-earn the badge.

Again, you can learn more how to do this over here.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Updates

Google Algorithm Updates 2024 Infographic

Dec 31, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Top Quality Store Badge Off Search & On Website

Dec 31, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search Tests Get An AI Explanation Selection

Dec 31, 2024 - 7:31 am
Blog Administration

Most Commented Search Engine Roundtable Articles - 2024 Edition

Dec 31, 2024 - 7:21 am
Blog Administration

Top Contributors To The Search Engine Roundtable In 2024

Dec 31, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 30, 2024

Dec 30, 2024 - 10:00 am
Previous Story: Google Search Tests Get An AI Explanation Selection
Next Story: Google Algorithm Updates 2024 Infographic

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.