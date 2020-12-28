Daily Search Forum Recap: December 28, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Various Google Analytics Attribution Models, News Anyway

Industry & Business

Apple Wins a patent that supports the rumor they're developing their own Search Engine that could replace Google, Patently Apple

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search