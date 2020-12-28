Daily Search Forum Recap: December 28, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Christmas Weekend Google Algorithm Update? Doubtful.
It is not uncommon to see signals of a Google search ranking algorithm update on or around Christmas. But it is highly doubtful Google would release any algorithm update from Christmas day through New Years. And the signals we are seeing this weekend of a Google update are doubtful.
- Google's Gary Illyes Thankfully For Late Christmas Present Of Search Spam
Here is a funny post during a slow news week from Gary Illyes of Google saying thank you for the late Christmas present on Reddit. The Reddit post contained a list of "expired domains for 301, new blog or PBNs" as it was titled. Gary from Google responded "aww thanks! great xmess present even if late."
- Google Short Videos Carousel Displays TikTok & Instagram Videos
Back in April, Google began testing a new feature to show short videos in a carousel in the mobile search results. That carousel seemed to first only show YouTube videos, but now it is showing videos from TikTok and Instagram.
- John Mueller Of Google Providing Webmaster Support on Christmas Day Again
Google's John Mueller again, I think since 2007, year-after-year, has jumped into the Google support forums and on social media to answer webmaster questions on Google Search. It is a tradition for him, now 13 years and going. He carves out time to help those on Christmas day with their Google search and SEO issues.
- Vlog #100: Joe Beccalori On Blending SEO With Other Marketing In An Ever Changing World
In part one, Joe Beccalori and I spoke about what has changed in SEO over the years and here we talk more about what to do. Joe said the value of organic by itself has diminished so now you need to blend your organic with other forms of digital marketing.
- Bots Waiting At The Google Tel Aviv Office
Daniel Waisberg from the Google Search Relations team went to his office for the first time in a very long time to get a few things. He is based in the Tel Aviv office, where the Search Console team
- Search Buzz Video Recap: Christmas Day Edition: Google Search Algorithms, Passage Indexing, Local & User Interface Changes
Happy Holidays and Christmas to all those celebrating...
- Christmas Day Home Pages From Google, Bing, Yahoo, Baidu & More
Merry Christmas to all those celebrating today, which I assume is most of you. Like always, most of the search engines dress up their home pages for the day. While Google has not changed its home page logo since December 2nd for the "December global holidays," the other search engines have.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- 99% traffic drop from Google after site hack, WebmasterWorld
- The SEO industry needs more tools for Google Discover. Tools for previewing content across different feed types, some form of competitor performance indicator (currently little to go by), real-time alerts to notify when conte, Brodie Clark on Twitter
- Getting Clickbombed and Frustrated, WebmasterWorld
- Dear friends dealing with the effects of the December 2020 Core Update, please remember this: E-A-T is not an algorithm, it's an ideal SEO Strategy. E-A-T is not a bunch of tactics like, Gianluca Fiorelli on Twitter
- If you see them being tricky, then they're probably not very good at doing it under the covers :-)., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Video: Joe Beccalori on the importance of blending SEO with other digital marketing
- Some early observations on the Google December core update
Other Great Search Stories:
