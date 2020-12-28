Google's Gary Illyes Thankfully For Late Christmas Present Of Search Spam

Dec 28, 2020 • 7:31 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Here is a funny post during a slow news week from Gary Illyes of Google saying thank you for the late Christmas present on Reddit. The Reddit post contained a list of "expired domains for 301, new blog or PBNs" as it was titled. Gary from Google responded "aww thanks! great xmess present even if late."

Here is a screen shot (click to enlarge):

click for full size

I do wonder if Gary even bothered grabbing the information or if he just let the algorithms do their job or maybe both. In any event, Gary seems to attract these types of things, but I guess we all do.

Forum discussion at Reddit.

Previous story: Google Short Videos Carousel Displays TikTok & Instagram Videos
 
blog comments powered by Disqus