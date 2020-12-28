Google's Gary Illyes Thankfully For Late Christmas Present Of Search Spam

Here is a funny post during a slow news week from Gary Illyes of Google saying thank you for the late Christmas present on Reddit. The Reddit post contained a list of "expired domains for 301, new blog or PBNs" as it was titled. Gary from Google responded "aww thanks! great xmess present even if late."

Here is a screen shot (click to enlarge):

I do wonder if Gary even bothered grabbing the information or if he just let the algorithms do their job or maybe both. In any event, Gary seems to attract these types of things, but I guess we all do.

