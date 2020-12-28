Google Short Videos Carousel Displays TikTok & Instagram Videos

Back in April, Google began testing a new feature to show short videos in a carousel in the mobile search results. That carousel seemed to first only show YouTube videos, but now it is showing videos from TikTok and Instagram.

I am able to replicate this for a search on my iPhone for [packers] but Brian Freiesleben gave me the heads up on this on Twitter. Here is what it looks like:

I tested this on numerous teams and most of the results were from TikTok. I saw only a couple with Instagram and I found none with YouTube videos.

In August, Google also had a snippet carousel for TikTok videos.

Forum discussion at Twitter.