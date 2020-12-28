Christmas Weekend Google Algorithm Update? Doubtful.

It is not uncommon to see signals of a Google search ranking algorithm update on or around Christmas. But it is highly doubtful Google would release any algorithm update from Christmas day through New Years. And the signals we are seeing this weekend of a Google update are doubtful.

Last year we saw similar speculation and yes, this year, there is some chatter and even some tracking tools showing an update.

The SEO chatter makes sense, we see a lot less traffic for certain web sites over this holiday period. That is just how it works, people are searching less for certain types of industries and such. Traffic in general around the holidays is lower to most sites.

So when I see chatter at WebmasterWorld and BlackHatWorld - I am not surprised. Here is some of that chatter:

traffic drop today, it seems google wants fully annihilate

Update, again? What the...

Anyone in gambling niche seen any fluctuations?

We track several niches including gambling and have seen a lot of fluctuations and sites still losing keywords

Today, Something wrong. Massive changes in SERP. Approx 60% of keywords go down in search results.

Not seeing any change in keywords here, just a lot of the outdated content being picked up in Google Discover, again.

And then to fuel the fire, we have this infamous Bill Lambert character commenting here saying "look out for a big update Monday/Tuesday."

But some of the tools are showing weird fluctuations, not all. Here are some screen shots.

Mozcast showing some warm temps:

SEMRush showed a spike:

SERPstat shows some changes:

The other tools did not show much at all.

RankRanger:

SERPMetrics:

Algoroo:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Accuranker:

Cognitive SEO:

So I am doubtful there was a Google update - for a lot of reason. It is just probably holiday traffic and normal fluctuations.

