Daily Search Forum Recap: December 20, 2021

Dec 20, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google search fluctuations have not slowed down, this weekend the volatility was just as high or higher than previous days. Google said it looks at language on a page by page basis. Google said ghost directories do not impact SEO. Google is testing more interactive search quizzes. Google Ads is testing new ad icons. I also post part one of my vlog with Colt Sliva on becoming an SEO engineer.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Algorithm Tremors Continue & It's Big
    Are you dizzy yet? The Google search results are still super volatile and we are seeing high levels of chatter spike back up over the past 24 to 48 hours and the tracking tools are also running incredibly hot. There is just so much going on right now in Google Search for an SEO that taking off for Christmas might not be an option for many. In short, the chatter and fluctuations have continued and they actually spiked in a big way on December 18th.
  • Google: Ghost Directories Don't Impact SEO Or Rankings
    Google's John Mueller said on Reddit that Ghost directories do not impact SEO or have an effect on your Google rankings. John replied to a thread about this saying "no effect."
  • Google: We Look At Language On A Per Page Basis, Not Site Wide Basis
    This is just a reminder, that Google says it does not look at the language of your site overall but rather the language of each of your individual pages on your site. So you can have some pages in English, some in Spanish, some in Hebrew, etc. Just don't mix the languages on the same page, the same URL.
  • SEO Hired To Gain Links Hacked The Client's Related Site To Acquire Those Links
    Image you hire an SEO company for SEO services and they email you the links they acquired for you and in that report it shows a link from a site you own. But you didn't sell any links on your sites, so you then realize the SEO company hacked your other site to get that link for you.
  • Vlog #151: Colt Sliva On Becoming A SEO Engineer & Visualizing Search Graphs
    Colt Sliva came out to my outside office spot to chat SEO with me. I asked him a bunch of personal questions to start, to make him tense up - just kidding. We spoke about his career, he is the SEO engineer at iPullRank...
  • Google Ads Adds New Icons & Workspace Filter
    Google Ads is rolling out new icons and a workspace filter to some accounts and eagle eyes advertisers are noticing it. Menachem Ani and Brett Bodofsky both tweeted about it the other day.
  • Google Search Interactive Quizzes Test?
    Saijo George spotted a possible Google Search testing related to more quizzes in the search results. He spotted these for vocabulary, geography, entertainment, and others and posted about it on Twitter.
  • Google Fiber Splice Box Fire Damage For Google Datacenter - 100Tbps Capacity
    Urs Hölzle, the Senior Vice President of Engineering at Google, shared a photo on Twitter on Friday of a Google fiber splice box that caught on fire in a rural area of South Carolina. That caused a G

