Google Fiber Splice Box Fire Damage For Google Datacenter - 100Tbps Capacity

Urs Hölzle, the Senior Vice President of Engineering at Google, shared a photo on Twitter on Friday of a Google fiber splice box that caught on fire in a rural area of South Carolina. That caused a Google datacenter to lose 100Tbps of capacity but Google was able to restore it within 12 hours.

He shared this photo and more details on Twitter, I brightened up the photo a lot:

What you see is a "splice box" where the fiber briefly come to the surface, for example, to connect to a different fiber route. Often these are underground, too, but not here. — Urs Hölzle (@uhoelzle) December 17, 2021

Before it was destroyed, the link carried 100 Tbps (100 million megabits/sec) of capacity for Google. So we did notice :-) But because we have redundant links there was no customer visible impact. — Urs Hölzle (@uhoelzle) December 17, 2021

So while we're all looking forward to a quiet holiday period, please thank these unsung heroes of internet infrastructure. They never get a quiet time because there are disruptions every day along the millions of miles of fiber they are responsible for. Hats off to them! 👏👏👏 — Urs Hölzle (@uhoelzle) December 17, 2021

