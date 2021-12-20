Google Fiber Splice Box Fire Damage For Google Datacenter - 100Tbps Capacity

Google Fiber Splice Box Fire Damage

Urs Hölzle, the Senior Vice President of Engineering at Google, shared a photo on Twitter on Friday of a Google fiber splice box that caught on fire in a rural area of South Carolina. That caused a Google datacenter to lose 100Tbps of capacity but Google was able to restore it within 12 hours.

He shared this photo and more details on Twitter, I brightened up the photo a lot:

