Google Winter Season Doodle

Dec 21, 2021 • 6:55 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Logos
Today is the first day of Winter in the Northern Hemisphere and for it, Google has this hedgehog walking through the snow. But did you know the hedgehog's sibling is also in the Southern Hemisphere walking through the beaches with a first day of Summer Doodle?

Here is the Winter Doodle from Google for 2021:

Google wrote on Twitter "Today's #GoogleDoodle celebrates the beginning of winter to those north of the equator ❄️🌎 #DidYouKnow? Today is the winter (or hibernal) solstice, a day when the path of the Sun is the farthest south it will be all year in the Northern Hemisphere ☀️"

Here is the Summer Doodle from Google for 2021:

Google wrote on Twitter "To everyone across the Southern Hemisphere: Happy first day Summer ☀️ #DidYouKnow? Today, the North Pole shifts to almost directly facing the sun, bringing the longest day of the year!"

It is cure to see the two Doodles side by side.

And Bing:

Hoping you all stay safe over the next season!

