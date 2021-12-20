Google Search Interactive Quizzes Test?

Saijo George spotted a possible Google Search testing related to more quizzes in the search results. He spotted these for vocabulary, geography, entertainment, and others and posted about it on Twitter.

We've seen some of these interactive quizzes or games before in 2016.

Here is what one looks like:

You can trigger them with these URLs (let me know if you find more):

Let me know if you can find others please.

Forum discussion at Twitter.