Google: Ghost Directories Don't Impact SEO Or Rankings

Google's John Mueller said on Reddit that Ghost directories do not impact SEO or have an effect on your Google rankings. John replied to a thread about this saying "no effect."

The thread asked:

How do "ghost directories" affect SEO? For example, if domain.com/example/ is a 404 and domain.com/example/page-a and domain.com/example/page-b are live 200 pages, how would this affect the SEO of those pages if they have links pointing to them? I’ve heard this referred to as ghost directories. Any thoughts or insights would be appreciated.

My favorite response to this question was not John's response, I am sorry. It was this response that said "... but still spooky ...."

Forum discussion at Reddit.