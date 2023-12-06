Daily Search Forum Recap: December 6, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Bing launched Deep Search, also known as Search Harder, for some users, plus announced a bunch of Copilot features. Google Search Console is dropping the product results search appearance filter from the performance report. Google seems to be showing how-to-rich results again, for some reason. The "you visit often" label is showing up now. There is a known issue with site names for some internal pages. Google is testing a lite knowledge panel snippet.

