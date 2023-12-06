Daily Search Forum Recap: December 6, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Bing launched Deep Search, also known as Search Harder, for some users, plus announced a bunch of Copilot features. Google Search Console is dropping the product results search appearance filter from the performance report. Google seems to be showing how-to-rich results again, for some reason. The "you visit often" label is showing up now. There is a known issue with site names for some internal pages. Google is testing a lite knowledge panel snippet.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Bing Introduces Deep Search & Other AI Copilot Enhancements
Microsoft has announced a new search feature to Bing Search named Deep Search. Deep Search is an "enhancement" to Bing Search that provides "deeper and richer exploration of the web," but it is slow. Also, Microsoft announced several improvements to Copilot, formerly known as Bing chat.
- Google Search Lite Knowledge Panel Snippet
Google is testing a lite version of a knowledge panel, maybe a knowledge panel "snippet" in the mobile search results. It is a snippet that looks like a sub-knowledge panel design with a way to dig into a specific entity, like you would with a full-size knowledge panel in Google Search.
- Known Issue: Google Site Names With Some Internal Pages
Google has been battling with site name issues since it launched the site name feature in October 2022 for mobile and then site names for desktop results in March 2023. Now, Google confirmed a known issue where the site name for internal pages may take a lot longer for Google to show properly than the home page.
- Google Search "You Visit Often" Label
When Google announced its more personalized search experience last month, Google said it would show you results you visit more often at the top. Google said those results would be labeled "you visit often" in the search result snippet. That label seemed to have started to roll out earlier this week.
- Google How-To Rich Results Also Returning To Search?
As a reminder, in August, Google stopped showing the How-to rich results on the mobile search results, and then in September, they did the same for desktop results. Well, they seem to be returning to the Google Search results, around the same time we saw the FAQ-rich results start showing again in Google Search.
- Google Search Console To Remove Product Results Search Appearance Filter From Performance Reports
Google is going to remove the Product results search appearance filter from both the Performance report in Search Console and from the Search Console API. This will happen in about a month, sometime in January 2024.
- Turkey Roaming Around GooglePlex
Here is a random photo I found on Instagram from the main Google headquarters, the GooglePlex, in Mountain View, California. It is of a wild turkey just roaming around the campus there. We've seen dea
Other Great Search Threads:
- A reminder about how our flighting works on Bing - during a flight, a randomly selected set of users will see a feature. We then look at how the feature is working compared to expectations. When we're happy with it, it ships. Some, Michael Schechter on X
- Melted cheese - it's the real link juice., John Mueller on X
- There's been a lot of talk about both Reddit and Quora surging like crazy, and they have. But, I'm seeing Quora drop in visibility starting in mid-November (possibly from the reviews or core update). So maybe Google understands some, Glenn Gabe on X
- We’ve introduced the ability to build and apply Analytics audiences - including predictive audiences - directly as you build campaigns in Google Ads. Build better audiences with the extensive behavioral insights available only in GA4, Google Analytics on X
- After 5 1/2 years, today is my last day at Google. This was my dream job, and what an amazing ride it has been! I’m so proud of everything we did for web developers! I’ll share what’s next soon. Today, let’s celebrate so, Nicole Sullivan on X
- Lighthouse in Chrome runs locally, it does a "lab test", it estimates what users might see. PSI / Crux / Search Console look at "field data", which is an aggregate of what some recent users saw. There's more detail in the links., John Mueller on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Search Console to stop reporting on product results search in performance reports
- Microsoft Bing adds new Deep Search generative AI feature
- How Google Search and ranking works, according to Google’s Pandu Nayak
- Google’s 2023 releases: A B2B marketer’s review
- How to make your ecommerce content more helpful
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
- AI is driving Google’s health care business. Washington doesn’t know what to do about it., POLITICO
- Amazon latest to criticise Microsoft in UK cloud market probe, Reuters
- Briefing: Google Preps Public Preview of Gemini AI After Postponing In-Person Events, The Information
- Meta and IBM face off against Google and Microsoft as AI tech bosses all demand regulation, Fortune
Links & Content Marketing
- Before You Start an AI Strategy, Make the Case To Stop, Content Marketing Institute
- Repurposing Content: How to Get More Out of Every Piece, Semrush
Local & Maps
- Celebrate your holiday travels with Waze, Google Blog
- Google & Apple Business Profiles: A Comprehensive Overview, Cypress North
- How to See Popular Times, Wait Times, & Visit Duration on your Google Business Profile, Sterling Sky
- Local SEO Tips from Barbados SEO, SearchLab Digital
Mobile & Voice
- Google Assistant 'take a selfie' command not opening Camera app, Piunika Web
- iOS 17.2 and watchOS 10.2 Allow Siri to Access and Log Health Data, MacRumors
SEO
- 4 FAQ Templates + Examples to Inspire Your FAQ Page, Semrush
- How Do I Get Rid of Extra Pages in the Google Index?, BruceClay
- How to use implicit search intent in multilingual SEO, Wix SEO Hub
- New Vacation Rental Rich Results on Google, Schema App Solutions
- Off-Page SEO Checklist: Our Top 8 Tips, Semrush
- 13 Enterprise SEO Mistakes to Avoid in 2024, MeasureMinds
- How To Add A Missing Feed Label in Google Merchant Center, FeedArmy
- Putting SEO to the test, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
PPC
- 6 Common PPC Predictions that Will Not Come True in 2024, Adalysis
- How to Exclude Mobile Apps from PMax Campaigns in Google Ads, ZATO Marketing
- New Baidu partnership and touchpoints to reach your customers, Microsoft Advertising
- Python Version Support in the Google Ads API Client Library, Google Ads Developer Blog
Search Features
- Celebrating the first year of Copilot with significant new innovations, The Official Microsoft Blog
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.