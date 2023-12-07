Googler Running From SEOs (Running With...)

Dec 7, 2023
Okay, my headline was a joke. Here you have Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, running with a pack of SEOs before the brightonSEO event a few weeks back. It was an organized run at the event and Danny runs, with, and not from, SEOs.

He shared these photos on Twitter.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

