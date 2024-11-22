Google is testing arrow buttons icons at the end of the title link in the search result snippets. Google is also testing them in Sitelinks. I guess this is a way to communicate to searchers that you can click on the search result to go to the web page...

We've seen similar designs before with north east arrows by sitelinks and other arrow formats in the Google search snippets

But now these are direct right pointed arrows in circle buttons.

Here is a screenshot of this from Sachin Patel on X:

They can show up on search ads as well:

Here are arrows by sitelinks:

Google is now testing a new design layout for website sitelinks in both organic and ads. @rustybrick @gaganghotra_ @SERPalerts @brodieseo pic.twitter.com/9aeEM0gZ9z — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) November 21, 2024

Forum discussion at X.