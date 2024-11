Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Martin Splitt from Google replied to a question on LinkedIn about what we should be concerned about when it comes to rendered and indexed. One of the questions was about network requests. Martin replied, "maybe number of network requests a bit, but also not too much."

Martin doesn't think you need to work much about cost of rendering, CPU usage, and server stuff but he said maybe, just maybe, network requests, in his response. He then added, even for network requests, he wouldn't worry about it too much.

Here are those posts on LinkedIn:

Network requests can be made to GET information from a server. But not only GET, also POST, PUT, PATCH, and DELETE.

There is a 429 server status error for too many network requests as well.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.