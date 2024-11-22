Google Search Product Carousel Snippet

Similar to the Amazon-style Google product search result carousel snippet, we are seeing other variations of it. This shows products from the retailer; within the search result snippet, you can swipe through it as a carousel.

Here are screenshots from Saad AK on X and Khushal Bherwani on X:

Here is a video of it:

Google is testing Products directly in a Search snippet of some brands ( in a carousel form ).



I haven't seen it before.



Also spotted by Sachin Patel on LinkedIn:

Here is an expandable view:

