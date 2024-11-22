Google Search Tests Product Carousel Snippet

Nov 22, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Jeans

Similar to the Amazon-style Google product search result carousel snippet, we are seeing other variations of it. This shows products from the retailer; within the search result snippet, you can swipe through it as a carousel.

Here are screenshots from Saad AK on X and Khushal Bherwani on X:

Google Search Product Carousel Snippet

Google Search Product Carousel Snippet2

Here is a video of it:

Also spotted by Sachin Patel on LinkedIn:

Here is an expandable view:

Forum discussion at X and Khushal Bherwani on X and on LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Search Tests Arrow Buttons By Title Links & Sitelinks

Nov 22, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Search Tests Product Carousel Snippet

Nov 22, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 21, 2024

Nov 21, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google

Google AI Overview Index Serving Delayed Compared To Web Results

Nov 21, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Page Annotation In Google iOS App Browser

Nov 21, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google News

DOJ: Force Google To Sell Chrome, Restrict Android & Ban Default Deals

Nov 21, 2024 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Android Statue Ping Pong Accessories Holder at Google Brazil
Next Story: Google Search Tests Arrow Buttons By Title Links & Sitelinks

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.