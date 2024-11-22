Google Search Product Carousel Snippet

Similar to the Amazon-style Google product search result carousel snippet, we are seeing other variations of it. This shows products from the retailer; within the search result snippet, you can swipe through it as a carousel.
Here are screenshots from Saad AK on X and Khushal Bherwani on X:
Here is a video of it:
Google > Mobile > Organic SERPs— Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) October 20, 2024
Google is testing Products directly in a Search snippet of some brands ( in a carousel form ).
I haven't seen it before.
Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/ghwta0FvRX
Also spotted by Sachin Patel on LinkedIn:
Here is an expandable view:
@rustybrick @gaganghotra_ SERP results for images below the title appear this way, different from the previous one I shared on LinkedIn pic.twitter.com/wa5a80kqdx— Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) November 6, 2024
Forum discussion at X and Khushal Bherwani on X and on LinkedIn.