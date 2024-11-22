Google is testing a new format for the Things to know section where instead of showing the results in a list view, Google is showing them side-by-side.

As a reminder, things to know are a form of featured snippets.

Here is a screenshot of the new side-by-side layout that was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath on X:

This is what I see when it is collapsed:

Then when I expand them it is in this list view:

Google is also testing it in this format:

@rustybrick The 'Things to Know' section also has a center button. pic.twitter.com/ykbA5TJKCw — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) October 21, 2024

I prefer the side-by-side view, seems more compact where you can see more results without scrolling.

