Google is testing a new format for the Things to know section where instead of showing the results in a list view, Google is showing them side-by-side.

As a reminder, things to know are a form of featured snippets.

Here is a screenshot of the new side-by-side layout that was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath on X:

Things To Know Google List Side

This is what I see when it is collapsed:

Things To Know Google List Closed

Then when I expand them it is in this list view:

Things To Know Google List

Google is also testing it in this format:

I prefer the side-by-side view, seems more compact where you can see more results without scrolling.

Forum discussion at X.

 

