Daily Search Forum Recap: November 10, 2021

The Google November spam update seems to be significant and making an impact, which I find unusual of a spam update - but hey. Google said it will test out the new IndexNow protocol for instant indexing that Microsoft Bing introduced - I do hope they officially support it. Google released Ads Editor version 1.8. Google said you should not create links to your site, really, Google said that. Google said there is no need for legal interstitials or banner requirements or guidelines from Google Search. Google posted an outstanding video on how to create key moments for your videos. And Google lost a big antitrust case in the EU over shopping search but won a even bigger case in the UK around iOS tracking. It was a busy day...

