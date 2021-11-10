Google Ads Editor 1.8 Is Now Available

Google has released version 1.8 of Google Ads Editor. This version has a new overview page, support for additional ad extensions, recommendations for display modes, upgraded match type support, a new sign in process and so much more. Version 1.7 was released in August 2021.

Here is the full list of changes:

Overview page

A new view has been created in Google Ads Editor, “Overview", which is similar to the Overview page in the online Google Ads Editor interface.

Auto-apply view for Recommendation

Auto-apply, a new view under Recommendations, allows you to enable or disable automatic application of certain recommendation types. Learn more about applying recommendations automatically in Google Ads

Support for asset-based call extensions

Google Ads Editor now fully supports asset-based call extensions, also known as "Call extensions (upgraded)”.

Support for asset-based price extensions

Google Ads Editor now fully supports asset-based price extensions, also known as "Price extensions (upgraded)”.

Support for asset-based hotel callout extensions

Google Ads Editor now fully supports asset-based hotel callout extensions, also known as "Hotel callout extensions (upgraded)”.

Support for asset-based app extensions

Google Ads Editor now fully supports asset-based app extensions, also known as "App extensions (upgraded)”.

Display-Gmail campaigns now read-only

Creation of Display-Gmail campaigns is no longer supported (although existing ones can still be edited). Additionally, no new ad groups can be created under this campaign type (however existing ones can still be edited), and ads for this campaign type can’t be created or edited. Only deleted, paused/unpaused, and labels can be changed).

Recommendation stat display mode update

For Recommendations, you can now choose up to four ways to display stats (for example, weekly impressions, weekly clicks):

Current (recommendation not applied)

Estimated (predicted with recommendation applied)

Increase (absolute difference between current and estimated)

% increase (percentage difference)

"Upgrade match type" recommendation for exact keyword

When you apply the "Upgrade your existing keywords to broad match" recommendation in Google Ads Editor, it now updates Exact keywords, in addition to Phrase a Broad Match Modifier (BMM).

Support for more more recommendation types

Google Ads Editor now supports the following recommendation types:

Use targeting expansion

Ad groups do not have any keywords

Create ads in empty ad groups

Move unused budgets

Add responsive display ads

Updated sign-in process

The sign-in process no longer requires copying and pasting a token from your browser into Google Ads Editor. Once you complete sign-in in the browser, Google Ads Editor proceeds automatically.

Conversion signals for certain recommendations

Several recommendation types now show in the "Examples of top signals" section in the edit pane.

Ad strength for Discovery

Google Ads Editor now supports the Ad strength indicator for Discovery and Discovery Carousel ads.

Note: After downloading, all ads will show “Pending” as their ad strength. Run the “Check Ad Strength” tool to retrieve detailed ad strength information.

Custom rule: Smart Bidding campaign using phrase or exact match keywords

Google Ads Editor adds alerts to new active ad groups in running Search campaigns that use Smart Bidding (including Target CPA, Target ROAS, Maximize Conversions, Maximize Conversion Value), and contain active keywords with phrase or exact match type. It’s recommended that you change all such keywords to Broad match.

Note: These alerts are limited to new ad groups in order to prevent duplication with "Upgrade keywords to broad match," a recommendation that Editor also supports.

Updates to content targeting in Video Action campaigns

Google Ads Editor adds alerts to active ad groups in running Video-Drive Conversions campaigns that contain any active keywords, topics, placements, mobile apps, mobile app categories, YouTube videos, YouTube channels or video lineups. It’s recommended that you remove any of these types of criteria.

Updates to audience targeting

For ad groups using new types of audience targeting, such as “Audience (grouped)” targeting, you can choose which grouped audience to target. For new groups, you can choose whether the ad group should use grouped targeting, or the older audience segments.

Target CPA recommendations for Display, VAC, Discovery

For some accounts, Google may provide Target CPA bid recommendations for new Display, Video Action (also known as “Video - Drive conversions”), and Discovery campaigns. When creating a new campaign of these types, Editor automatically fills the CPA bid with the recommended value if available, and also shows it in the bid strategy editing dialog.

