2021 Veterans Day Google, Bing, Yahoo & The Search Industry Pay Respect

Today is Veterans Day in the United States and to pay respect to the day, a bunch of search engines have special logos or themes up for the day. We have a Doodle from Google, a special logo from Yahoo, Bing has their home page updated and we have a new design up for the day. It is the day we honor and celebrate the U.S. military including the Air Force, Marines, Navy, Coast Guard, Army, or Space Force.

Google Doodle:

Google's Veterans Day Doodle was created by Phenix City an AL-based Army veteran and guest artist Steven Tette who is celebrating "Veterans Day in honor of the efforts and sacrifices made by members of the U.S. armed forces."

Bing home page has Sailors on the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima on New York's Hudson River during Veterans Week.

Yahoo has this razor sharp logo for the day:

We have these theme here.

To be clear, Google did have Veterans day logos every year, we covered most of them, including 2020, 2019, 2018, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2007 and 2004.

Oh and for some reason, I do not see the new behind this Doodle search box today.

