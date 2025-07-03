Daily Search Forum Recap: July 3, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Similarweb data says zero-click search is up a lot since Google AI Overviews were released a year ago. Google Ads added AI Max search match type. Google Ads will stop serving message assets ads for unverified numbers. 12% of people also ask include AI Overviews. Google is testing a local panel tab under the main search bar. Microsoft is laying off 9,000 employees, that is 4% of the workforce. Last night, Google Ads had some big confirmed issues.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Similarweb: No Clicks From Google Grew From 56% to 69% Since AI Overviews
    Similarweb released a report shows that since the launch of Google AI Overviews in May 2024, zero-click search (as coined by Rand Fishkin) grew 13 percentage points, from 56% to 69% in May 2025 - just a year later.
  • New Google Ads AI Max Search Match Type
    Google has added AI Max to the search match types in the Google Ads interface. If you click on the Keywords tab in the Google Ads console, and then segment by "Search terms match type" you should see it.
  • Google Ads Top Stop Serving Message Assets With Unverified Phone Numbers
    Google is notifying some advertisers that their ads with message assets will stop serving on September 1st, and won't be able to create new ones on August 1st, if the phone numbers remain unverified.
  • Report: Over 12% Of People Also Ask Results Are Google AI Overviews
    Last November, Google began to power some of the people also ask results with AI Overviews. Historically the people also ask were featured snippets, but now they can be featured snippets and/or AI Overviews. Data from Mark Williams-Cook of AlsoAsked said that 12.6% of the people also ask results are AI Overviews.
  • Google Tests Local Panel Tab Buttons Under Main Search Bar
    Google seems to be testing (or maybe it is a bug) the local panel sub-menu under the main search bar, under the search box. Normally, these sub-menu items would be grouped in the local panel on the right side of the page (normally on mobile) but here it is right below the search bar at the top.
  • Microsoft Laying Off 9,000 Employees - 4% Of Workforce
    Microsoft will be laying off about 4% of its workforce, which is about 9,000 employees. It is unclear if any of those jobs are across the Bing, Copilot or Microsoft Advertising businesses, or any search-related business.
  • Confirmed: Google Ads Errors & High Latency Issues
    Google has confirmed an issue with Google Ads, where there are unexpected errors, high latency and other unexpected issues with the Google Ads advertiser console. Google said access is fine but it is likely serving some errors and other issues.
  • Google Door With A Painted Door On It
    This is weird, there is this door at the Google office in Mountain View, California with a painted door on it. Yes, someone painted what looks like a door, on an already existing door.

