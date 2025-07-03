Daily Search Forum Recap: July 3, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Similarweb data says zero-click search is up a lot since Google AI Overviews were released a year ago. Google Ads added AI Max search match type. Google Ads will stop serving message assets ads for unverified numbers. 12% of people also ask include AI Overviews. Google is testing a local panel tab under the main search bar. Microsoft is laying off 9,000 employees, that is 4% of the workforce. Last night, Google Ads had some big confirmed issues.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Attribution Path Report, KRM Digital Marketing

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.