Google Loses Antitrust Shopping Search $2.8B Fine But Wins iOS Tracking UK Case $4B Fine

It was a busy morning for Google in the European region; first losing its EU antitrust case for $2.8 billion for abusing search engine dominance by promoting its own shopping service. Then the UK Supreme Court dismissing the case against Google for allegedly tracking iOS Safari users without their consent for $4 billion.

First via CNBC says the verdict on Wednesday said EU's General Court upholds a €2.42B fine against Google, levied in 2017, for abusing search engine dominance by promoting its own shopping service it can be appealed and taken to the EU's highest court. This is not the first time that the EU’s General Court has ruled on an antirust case brought by the European Commission and directed at a tech giant. The EU is currently discussing how to toughen its rulebook to ensure fairer competition across the 27 member nations.

The second via Bloomberg UK's Supreme Court dismisses a lawsuit against Google seeking $4B for allegedly tracking iOS Safari users without their consent between 2011 and 2012. Google won its bid to dismiss a data privacy lawsuit filed on behalf of millions of iPhone users, after the U.K.’s top court said the tech giant couldn’t be served with a class action suit.

So as you can see, it was a busy day for the search company.

Forum discussion at Twitter.