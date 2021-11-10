Googleween Is Back: Googlers In-Person, Dressed Up For Halloween

Last year, we did not see any Googlers in Google offices dressed up for Halloween, of course we didn't see anyone together dressed up in Google offices. But this year, we've seen that change and shared some photos already. Here is a photo from the Google Hong Kong office from the Googleween, Google Halloween events, with over ten Googlers together.

This one was posted on Instagram and they wrote "It has been a while since we last celebrated Googleween in the office👻🎃 My teammates are too cute to handle 🍣♥️Super impressed by all our low cost costumes today!"

