Google: You Shouldn't Be Creating Links To Your Site

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter this morning "you shouldn't be creating links to your site in general." So there you have it - do not create links to your site, he added that he recommends you check out the webmaster guidelines.

Here is the tweet:

This was all started from a question about "taking backlinks."

John Mueller of Google said this before, saying making quality links is against the guidelines and that you should avoid link building but he did say before that not all link building is bad.

So are you going to stop creating links? :)

