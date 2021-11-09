Daily Search Forum Recap: November 9, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We some signs that maybe one of the things Google went after with the November spam update was cloaking content spam with injected links in that content. Google spoke about being on the edge of indexing and how improving quality matters there. We dug into a Twitter thread about why the Daily Mail doesn't rank as well as it should, it might be about the author bylines. Google keyword planner tool added year over year change columns. Microsoft Bing launched a bunch of shopping features including departments, stores, editors picks, deals, price tracking and more. I am also very sad to report the passing of a legendary SEO, John Carcutt.

Feedback:

