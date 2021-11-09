Feats Of Engineering Google Award Comes Apart

We've seen the Feats Of Engineering Google award before but here is a photo of the award being taken apart to reveal the G logo in the center. I found two recent photos of it on social media but the one Christopher Wilcox posted on LinkedIn explained the meaning behind this award in more detail.

He wrote:

This slightly wacky award came in the mail today. In 2020 I, along with other folks at #google, designed and implemented an Exposure Notifications system that has been used around the world to help control the spread of #covid19. It is bittersweet that we are still feeling the effects today but I am thankful to be recognized for my contributions.

Here is another one I found recently:

