The Industry Mourns The Loss Of John Carcutt - Legendary SEO

Nov 8, 2021 • 4:05 pm | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Industry News
I am so sad to report that John Carcutt, an SEO many of us have known, has suddenly passed away. John Carcutt has been in the SEO industry for two decades, not only doing the work day in and day out but also sharing his knowledge with the SEO community at large. This man was just so giving and kind, not just to his family and friends but to so many people who he didn't even know in our industry. He was truly a legendary SEO and individual.

He had given himself for two decades to the industry and co-hosted SEO 101 on WebmasterRadio.fm for over 12 years with Russ Dunn.

Brenda Malone first notified me of his passing and wrote on Twitter "The SEO World has lost another great - @JohnCarcutt, SEO Director at Advance Local. He was my first SEO mentor and employer. Condolences to the Carcutt family and his SEO friends." You can view his career timeline in the SEO space on LinkedIn starting in 2002 with paid inclusion and paid search and in 2021 as the Director of SEO at Advance Local.

His consistency in providing a weekly SEO radio show, every Wednesday at 5:00pm EST was incredibly impressive. You can even see that over the years we quoted him several times on this site, some as early as 2006. I was just on his show about a year ago - this is so sad.

Here is some of the shock and sadness expressed from the SEO industry:

As soon as I hear of a GoFund me or something where we can help the Carcutt family, I will update this story, so check back in a couple of days.

RIP John Carcutt.

