The Industry Mourns The Loss Of John Carcutt - Legendary SEO

I am so sad to report that John Carcutt, an SEO many of us have known, has suddenly passed away. John Carcutt has been in the SEO industry for two decades, not only doing the work day in and day out but also sharing his knowledge with the SEO community at large. This man was just so giving and kind, not just to his family and friends but to so many people who he didn't even know in our industry. He was truly a legendary SEO and individual.

He had given himself for two decades to the industry and co-hosted SEO 101 on WebmasterRadio.fm for over 12 years with Russ Dunn.

Brenda Malone first notified me of his passing and wrote on Twitter "The SEO World has lost another great - @JohnCarcutt, SEO Director at Advance Local. He was my first SEO mentor and employer. Condolences to the Carcutt family and his SEO friends." You can view his career timeline in the SEO space on LinkedIn starting in 2002 with paid inclusion and paid search and in 2021 as the Director of SEO at Advance Local.

His consistency in providing a weekly SEO radio show, every Wednesday at 5:00pm EST was incredibly impressive. You can even see that over the years we quoted him several times on this site, some as early as 2006. I was just on his show about a year ago - this is so sad.

Here is some of the shock and sadness expressed from the SEO industry:

Horrible news. so sorry.❤️💔 — Jeff Coyle - Content Strategy and SEO (@jeffrey_coyle) November 8, 2021

I'm so sorry to hear this, he was such a great guy. — Eric Enge (@stonetemple) November 8, 2021

I'm sorry to hear that. I'd always enjoyed my interactions with John - he was one of the industry OGs. Condolences to his family. — Nick Wilsdon (@nickwilsdon) November 8, 2021

This is staggering. 💔💔💔 John was a gem. #shattered — duane forrester (@DuaneForrester) November 8, 2021

I'm so sad. I was just talking to him on FB last week. 😭 — Angie 🖤🦄 (@radkitten) November 8, 2021

So very sad. I have known him a long time. One of the great SEO’s. — David Ogletree (@ogletree) November 8, 2021

This is devastating news. John was a rockstar and all around amazing guy. — Tamar Weinberg (@tamar) November 8, 2021

This is terrible. :( — Keith Goode (@keithgoode) November 8, 2021

Whoa, that's terrible news. I'm really sorry to hear that... — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 8, 2021

This is devastating. John was a man of great talent and incredible kindness. We've lost so many people. https://t.co/9bP6IwzcHN — Lisa Barone (@LisaBarone) November 8, 2021

Heartbreaking news for the SEO community today.



Great guy, super smart, always helpful. Ran the SEO101 show for over a decade.



My heart goes out to the Calcutt family. https://t.co/1Ioh1rj7w7 — Jeff Ferguson (@CountXero) November 8, 2021

This hurts. Rest in Peace buddy.



The Industry Mourns The Loss Of John Carcutt - Legendary SEO https://t.co/f45qYYEQ3p via @rustybrick — lorenbaker (@lorenbaker) November 8, 2021

Damn! John was such a great guy. I was fortunate to have been able to work alongside him for over a year. Many good memories. I wish I had kept his baseball "business" card around now. My condolences to his family and loved ones. — James Houser (@GamingVader78) November 8, 2021

As soon as I hear of a GoFund me or something where we can help the Carcutt family, I will update this story, so check back in a couple of days.

RIP John Carcutt.

