Google November Spam Update Target Cloaked Spam Content With Injected Links?

Last week, Google announced the rollout of the November spam update, which Google said targeted types of content spam. Glenn Gabe said it may have targeted cloaking content spam that had links injected in that cloaked content.

Glenn said he spotted at least (maybe more) two sites that saw huge declines in indexing after the rollout of this November spam update and they both have the same issue, they both have tons of cloaked content with links on their sites.

Here is the first example he shared on Twitter:

In addition, a query that yielded tens of thousands of spammy pages w/cloaked links now just returns 1 page (see screenshot). So the Nov Spam Update seems to be working... If you've seen many spammy links leading to your site, check them today. They might be gone. :) pic.twitter.com/vHgkAMDU0H — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 5, 2021

Here is the second example he shared yesterday on Twitter:

Continuing the thread on the November Spam Update, here's another site that was deindexed with the same exact spammy content with cloaked links. Google is clearly going after that (with good reason). The site tanked on 11/3, was deindexed, 10K+ pages now return 0 in the index. pic.twitter.com/OEzmU1aNze — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 8, 2021

I am not sure if this means that November spam update just went after cloaked content spam with links in it or it targeted larger issues where these two example sites also were hit. I am just not sure.

Did you see examples of sites get hit hard by this November spam update?

Forum discussion at Twitter.