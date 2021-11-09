Why The Sun and Mail Online Don't Rank As Well As They Could In Google Search

Matt Rogerson, the Director of public policy at Guardian Media Group, posted a Twitter thread dissecting why he believes the claims from The Sun and Mail Online about Google Search mistreating them, are false. He then spent time going through why Google does not rank them well - and it might be heavily around author bylines.

Matt referenced this story on the Press Gazette named The Sun and Mail Online believe they aren't getting fair share of Google search traffic. Matt then references at least two reasons why The Sun and Mail Online don't rank as well in Google Search by The Guardian and other publications. Those reasons are:

(1) Speed issues (2) Issues with original, in-depth, and investigative reporting

The speed issues are easy and I personally doubt it is the main reason why any news organization would not see nice rankings in Google Search. But here is his tweet on that:

I ran them again in Sept '21 adding the @Telegraph.



Green is good, red is bad.



We know that Google cites these factors as significant in how sites rank in search, so these data are objective reasons why other one publisher might fare better in search than another. pic.twitter.com/a6dRshYuh5 — Matt Rogerson (@MattRogerson) November 8, 2021

It is the original, in-depth, and investigative reporting issues that I found most revealing. In short, it seems like the majority of the news stories The Daily Mail posts are without named authors, named bylines. Matt cites the search quality raters guidelines:

8/ @Google may not be as successful in this regard as publishers would like (See the Sun’s concerns in the article in 1/), but one outcome is likely to be that sites that rely heavily on news agency content will see their search performance suffer. — Matt Rogerson (@MattRogerson) November 8, 2021

Then he digs into categories of stories and who wrote those stories. Here is how he did it:

10/ I’ve labelled the data where there was a ‘named byline’, ‘generic’ (i.e. DM reporter), ‘Agency’ copy (eg. Reuters, AFP), and Unknown (Total articles minus articles where no author info is available). — Matt Rogerson (@MattRogerson) November 8, 2021

Here is what he came up with:

12/ On the “Covid” search term, nearly 60% of content is credited to an agency, with just over 3% by a named byline.https://t.co/HUC90vrC5e pic.twitter.com/8UZNDx1UNt — Matt Rogerson (@MattRogerson) November 8, 2021

14/ In our paper to @Ofcom, I noted areas where the DM excels in search, “Kim Kardashian” being a case in point.



Agency copy accounts for just 3% here, with generic or named bylines comprising 20%.



A big difference to those first 3 terms.https://t.co/Xpugc4LjuU pic.twitter.com/PI5IgWXmjN — Matt Rogerson (@MattRogerson) November 8, 2021

15/ If DM’s own search function is correct, + taking into account a % of authors aren’t categorised, the data suggests that of the c4.8 million articles in the DM archive, more than 50% come directly from news agencies. pic.twitter.com/EvNndKIsSE — Matt Rogerson (@MattRogerson) November 8, 2021

Look at how small the "named byline" slice of the pie is. I am not sure how it compares to The Guardian or other publications but honestly, I am shocked to see this number to be so low.

His conclusion:

17/ … Objective data suggests that factors other than subjectivity may play in part in how @Google ranks the DM compared to other publishers.



But I’d love thoughts from more learned experts than me. I don’t claim to be an expert!! — Matt Rogerson (@MattRogerson) November 8, 2021

What do you all think? Is this the power of bylines or just that this is one signal that the content was not "original, in-depth, and investigative reporting."

