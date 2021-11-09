Bing Shopping Adds Departments, Stores, Editors Picks, Deals, Pricing Trends & Amazon Integration

Nov 9, 2021 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Bing Search
Microsoft announced (also here) it has added the ability to browse Bing Shopping by department, store tabs, editors picks, insights on item popularity, price across multiple stores, and deals. Microsoft said "these enhanced options provide useful hover menus and informative page guides which highlight choices, deals, and trends."

Microsoft Shopping also added deeper integration with Amazon to add products to your cart directly from search.

Here is the browsing feature by departments, with over 1,000 different categories. I should note, these departments seem to be starting to be indexed by Google Search - which is probably not what Google wants?

Saigo George noticed these departments showing up in the Google Search index:

Also, you can shop within a specific store by hovering over the menu for the Stores tab:

Bing added an Editor’s Picks section where Microsoft has "curated recommendations for product and categories to narrow down choices quickly."

Bing also added labels for "sales" and "price drops" marked on applicable items, alongside deal rankings that are "good", "great", or "epic".

Also when you are ready to buy, searchers can see if their item is available for "curbside pickup," or can try the new "Buy Now" feature for Amazon products that directly adds the item to Amazon's cart.

Finally, shoppers on Bing Search can choose to compare prices across stores or find a product's price history over time, in just one click! The insights are show on all items for which we have relevant data.

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

