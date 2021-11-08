Handstand At Google Office On First Day Back

Here is a photo of a Googler who returned to work for the first time since February 2020 who celebrated by doing a handstand at the main Google office in Mountain View, California.

Kimmy, who posted the photo on Instagram, wrote "Oh hey Google. First day in the office since February 2020! Making a quick passthrough."

She seems to like doing handstands...

