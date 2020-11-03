Daily Search Forum Recap: November 3, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Bing Search APIs Are Moving To Azure Marketplace
Bing announced on the search blog that the Bing Search APIs are moving from Azure Cognitive Services Platform to Azure Marketplace. This is actually going to be a three-year process for those who are actively using the APIs on Azure Cognitive Services Platform, so you got time.
- Google Short Videos Carousel In Search Results
Google seems to be testing another form of carousel feature in the Google Search results. This one is called "short videos" and was spotted for a search on recipes by Saad AK on Twitter.
- Google Tests Black Search Tools Bar
The other day we saw Google testing a deeper black border around the search bar. Now Google seems to be testing a black, instead of blue, font and underline for the search bar tools under the search box on both desktop and mobile.
- Google Cache Link Not Dependent On Site Traffic
Google's John Mueller was asked if sites with higher traffic are more likely to be given a cache link in Google Search. The answer John Mueller gave was no, "our caching in search isn't dependent on traffic," he said.
- Microsoft Advertising New Promotion Extensions
Microsoft launched new "Promotion Extensions" that allows advertisers on Microsoft Advertising to highlight a special offer or a special deal in your text ad. You can also tie your deal to a holiday or special occasion. This is for all advertisers in the United States.
- Frederic Dubut's Halloween Costume (Oh, His Dog Dressed Up Also)
Frédéric Dubut shared some photos of his costume on Halloween, but the cute part is not the pumpkin he is holding or the skeleton behind him but rather his dog dressed up as a postal officer.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Account pausing for Business operations verification (December 2020), Google Advertising Policies Help
- No. That article's a bit misleading (it's definitely not "zero desktop content" -- most sites are responsive and we continue to index their "desktop" content). The crawling will be like it is now for MFI, John Mueller on Twitter
- November 2020 AdSense Earnings and Observations, WebmasterWorld
- Bingbot 403, WebmasterWorld
- In which ways do you expect the guidelines to differ across languages?, John Mueller on Twitter
- Today is the United States #Election2020 Clicking today’s #GoogleDoodle will lead you to info on WHERE to vote in your state. You can also search “how to vote” for info on different ways to vote and what to bring wit, Google Doodles on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- How CarParts.com leverages CDP tech to create customer-centric experiences
- New GPT-3 solutions can help speed up PPC ad and landing page copy creation
- How to get the most out of Google’s product Knowledge Panels
- Attend SMX for just $199… rates increase next Saturday!
- Marketing that our collective future depends on
- Video: Mike Blumenthal on how to rank in Google Local
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Judge Kicks Off Scheduling in Google Antitrust Case, Wall Street Journal
Links & Content Marketing
Local & Maps
- Why You Should Embed a Google Map on Your Website, Sterling Sky Inc
Mobile & Voice
- Gboard gets 'enhanced voice typing' w/ new Google Assistant, 9to5Google
- Google Assistant drops free phone calls in the UK soon, 9to5Google
SEO
- How Google tests new content in the search results, Kevin Indig
- Stop Sitting on the Gator: Up Your SEO or Amazon Will Eat You, BruceClay
- Thoroughly understanding user intent - the next big thing for SEO, Marie Haynes Consulting
- Understanding Short Tail and Long Tail Keywords, Koozai
- Why PDFs Are Detrimental to UX and SEO, Portent
PPC
- Google's Machine Learning on Full Display, Metric Theory
- Make the most of the eCommerce surge, Microsoft Advertising