Daily Search Forum Recap: November 3, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Bing Search APIs Are Moving To Azure Marketplace

Bing announced on the search blog that the Bing Search APIs are moving from Azure Cognitive Services Platform to Azure Marketplace. This is actually going to be a three-year process for those who are actively using the APIs on Azure Cognitive Services Platform, so you got time.

Bing announced on the search blog that the Bing Search APIs are moving from Azure Cognitive Services Platform to Azure Marketplace. This is actually going to be a three-year process for those who are actively using the APIs on Azure Cognitive Services Platform, so you got time. Google Short Videos Carousel In Search Results

Google seems to be testing another form of carousel feature in the Google Search results. This one is called "short videos" and was spotted for a search on recipes by Saad AK on Twitter.

Google seems to be testing another form of carousel feature in the Google Search results. This one is called "short videos" and was spotted for a search on recipes by Saad AK on Twitter. Google Tests Black Search Tools Bar

The other day we saw Google testing a deeper black border around the search bar. Now Google seems to be testing a black, instead of blue, font and underline for the search bar tools under the search box on both desktop and mobile.

The other day we saw Google testing a deeper black border around the search bar. Now Google seems to be testing a black, instead of blue, font and underline for the search bar tools under the search box on both desktop and mobile. Google Cache Link Not Dependent On Site Traffic

Google's John Mueller was asked if sites with higher traffic are more likely to be given a cache link in Google Search. The answer John Mueller gave was no, "our caching in search isn't dependent on traffic," he said.

Google's John Mueller was asked if sites with higher traffic are more likely to be given a cache link in Google Search. The answer John Mueller gave was no, "our caching in search isn't dependent on traffic," he said. Microsoft Advertising New Promotion Extensions

Microsoft launched new "Promotion Extensions" that allows advertisers on Microsoft Advertising to highlight a special offer or a special deal in your text ad. You can also tie your deal to a holiday or special occasion. This is for all advertisers in the United States.

Microsoft launched new "Promotion Extensions" that allows advertisers on Microsoft Advertising to highlight a special offer or a special deal in your text ad. You can also tie your deal to a holiday or special occasion. This is for all advertisers in the United States. Frederic Dubut's Halloween Costume (Oh, His Dog Dressed Up Also)

Frédéric Dubut shared some photos of his costume on Halloween, but the cute part is not the pumpkin he is holding or the skeleton behind him but rather his dog dressed up as a postal officer.

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

How to track user progress in Web Stories using event tracking in Google Analytics, GSQI

Industry & Business

Judge Kicks Off Scheduling in Google Antitrust Case, Wall Street Journal

Links & Content Marketing

How to Create an Effective Content Strategy for Ecommerce, SEM Rush

Local & Maps

Why You Should Embed a Google Map on Your Website, Sterling Sky Inc

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC