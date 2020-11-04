When SEOs Use To Meet Up

I was scrolling through my search photos archive that I did not post here yet and spotted this one from June 2019. This was at SMX Advanced in Seattle where we had an evening SEO meet up. Yea, back in the days prior to COVID-19 SEOs use to see each other in person and talk about stuff. This was one of those.

This was posted on Instagram 74 weeks ago. I do miss the in person events where there was in-personal professional dialog but I do not miss the travel part.

We are doing another virtual SMX event in December and I even convinced John Mueller to talk - it might be his first talk at an SMX in the US (although, is there any geo-location to the event now?).

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.