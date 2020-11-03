Google Short Videos Carousel In Search Results

Nov 3, 2020 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google seems to be testing another form of carousel feature in the Google Search results. This one is called "short videos" and was spotted for a search on recipes by Saad AK on Twitter.

Here is one of his screen shots:

Here are more:

When I do a search for recipes like that, I get the normal video carousel and recipe results but not "short videos." So this short videos carousel does seem like a test.

Do you see it?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

