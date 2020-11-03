Google Short Videos Carousel In Search Results

Google seems to be testing another form of carousel feature in the Google Search results. This one is called "short videos" and was spotted for a search on recipes by Saad AK on Twitter.

Here is one of his screen shots:

Here are more:

I am seeing "Short Videos" carousel on mobile. But not for every query. It's rare I guess.

Query was: Biryani



Sending to @rustybrick

— Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) November 2, 2020

When I do a search for recipes like that, I get the normal video carousel and recipe results but not "short videos." So this short videos carousel does seem like a test.

Do you see it?

