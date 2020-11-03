Microsoft Advertising New Promotion Extensions

Microsoft launched new "Promotion Extensions" that allows advertisers on Microsoft Advertising to highlight a special offer or a special deal in your text ad. You can also tie your deal to a holiday or special occasion. This is for all advertisers in the United States.

Here are some of the ways to customize your promotion extensions in Microsoft Advertising:

Occasion (optional): You can select the holiday or special occasion that you wish to tie your promotion to. Example occasions include Black Friday, Chinese New Year, and Back to School. See the full list of available occasions.

Promotion type and promotion item: You can select the type of offer or discount and clarify which items are included in the promotion. Examples include “20% of select items” or “$5 off select services.”

Promotion details (optional): You can clarify offer requirements, for example “on order over $5” or “Code AMB123.”

Displayed start/end dates (optional): You can clarify offer deadline. Promotions will not deliver after the end date, but you can choose to run your promotion extensions prior to the start date. For example, you can provide customers a promotion code for an upcoming sale.

To get started with these extensions see here.

