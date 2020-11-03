Bing Search APIs Are Moving To Azure Marketplace

Bing announced on the search blog that the Bing Search APIs are moving from Azure Cognitive Services Platform to Azure Marketplace.

This is actually going to be a three-year process for those who are actively using the APIs on Azure Cognitive Services Platform, so you got time. The Bing Search API Team wrote "beginning October 31st, 2020, provisioning of any new instances of Bing Search APIs will need to be done via Azure Marketplace. All existing instances of Bing Search APIs, provisioned under Azure Cognitive Services, will be supported up to the next three years or till the end of the customer’s enterprise agreement, whichever happens first."

With this change there is a price reduction, Bing is reducing the price of the S6 bundle to $3 USD per 1000 transactions, which is comprised of Web Search and Entity Search APIs. If you want to see all the pricing go here.

