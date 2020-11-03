Frederic Dubut's Halloween Costume (Oh, His Dog Dressed Up Also)

Frédéric Dubut shared some photos of his costume on Halloween, but the cute part is not the pumpkin he is holding or the skeleton behind him but rather his dog dressed up as a postal officer.

He posted the photos on Twitter, here they are with his commentary:

