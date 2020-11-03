Google Cache Link Not Dependent On Site Traffic

Google's John Mueller was asked if sites with higher traffic are more likely to be given a cache link in Google Search. The answer John Mueller gave on Twitter was no, "our caching in search isn't dependent on traffic," he said.

Our caching in search isn't dependent on traffic. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) October 28, 2020

Don't know what the "cache" link is? I would say good, you really do not need to these days. It is found in the search results snippet, by clicking on the arrow down and then "cache."

Most, but not all, sites have it. It was used in the old days to see what Google indexed of a page, did it miss content, did it see hacked content, etc.

But now, you should really use the URL Inspection tool in Search Console. That gives you the most accurate representation of what Google Search really sees of your page.

The cache really is not indicative of much in terms of your performance in Google Search, not even the crawl date. I do however use it when I am too lazy to look at the Web Archive and a change on a page was recent.

