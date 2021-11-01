Daily Search Forum Recap: November 1, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's John Mueller said that the Penguin algorithm not only ignores bad links but also can, in some cases, distrust the whole site and demote the whole site. Google uses various methods to detect guest blog posts, it is not just about the links. Google My Business messaging added a read receipts setting. Google has a new "behind the Doodle" search results box. Google Merchant Center added new deal features and reporting. Google Search app has a new recent queries card. There is a new vlog out (reminder you can now also subscribe on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, YouTube and more.

