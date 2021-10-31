Google Logo Wishes You An imPECKable Halloween

Google has a special Doodle, Google logo, on its home page today and last night for Halloween. The theme of this Halloween Doodle is around wishing Google searchers an "imPECKable Halloween."

Google wrote on its Doodle page "Time flies! The spooky season is upon us again. Whatever plans you have brewing, here’s to wishing all an imPECKable Halloween!"

Google also shared this message on Twitter "Whatever plans you have brewing, here’s to wishing all an imPECKable #halloween2021! #GoogleDoodle"

Yahoo also has a special logo:

Bing has a theme but I cannot share it because I might get sued for taking a screenshot of their home page.

Also, here is our theme here:

I do not see themes from Baidu, Ask.com, AOL, Dogpile or others.

Happy Halloween all!

