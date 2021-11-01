Google Search App Recent Queries Card

Nov 1, 2021
Google is showing a new card in the Google Search app for "recent queries." The recent queries are pulled from your Google Search history and can show up with your Google Discover personalized stories.

This was spotted by Valentin Pletzer who posted this screen shot of this in action on Twitter:

As you can see, "recent queries" with a link to "hide" these from the Discover feed in the Google App.

It is also nice to see my story in his feed - thanks Valentin for sharing these cool tidbits!

Forum discussion at Twitter.

