Banana Man At The GooglePlex

Nov 1, 2021 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
I spotted this Halloween costume from a Googler at the GooglePlex, the main Google offices in California. Bananas have a very special place in the SEO community, just ask John Mueller. That being said, it is good to see Googlers back in the office this Halloween because last Halloween, the office was a ghost town. 👻

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

