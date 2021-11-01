Vlog #144: Bryan Cush On Using Health Data For Content & Search Marketing

Bryan Cush, the co-founder of Tidal Health Group, a healthcare marketing company, stopped by my office to chat SEO and healthcare marketing. Bryan is pretty technical and is able to bridge that with his deep understand of medical and health, with marketing and site development - I find it to be a beautiful thing. They work primarily on patient acquisition and authority building for their clients. We dug a bit into this and how he works with his clients.

Challenges Using Health Data For Content:

We briefly spoke about the delicate aspects of using your internal health data and client health data for content marketing purposes. Bryan explained he shares an office with an attorney and has tons of insurance because of the sensitivity of this data. He shared some stories of how he used some of his clients data to map keyword data around technical terms versus what the consumers type in search for that technical term. So there is a key need to map your data for marketing purposes. This may be more important in health than in other industries.

Did you know Google used MUM for a similar purpose, to identify and map 800 or so different variations of the COVID vaccine names. Bryan said they don’t necessarily use AI or machine learning for this but rather a simple structured taxonomy where you do data mapping over time. He said you can use this method over and over again, no matter who the client is.

You can learn more about Bryan Cush at Tidal Health Group.

You can subscribe to our YouTube channel by clicking here so you don't miss the next vlog where I interviews. I do have a nice lineup of interviews scheduled with SEOs and SEMS, many of which you don't want to miss - and I promise to continue to make these vlogs better over time. If you want to be interviewed, please fill out this form with your details.

Forum discussion at YouTube.