Daily Search Forum Recap: October 24, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is testing search results with shop nearby links. Google Ads gains new sharable ad previews, asset experiments and final URL expansions. Google is testing a revert link in place of the search instead of. Google has a new section named top products from customer reviews. There is this new SEO game called the SEO The Board Game. As a reminder, I am offline today and these stories and newsletters were pre-written and scheduled.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Snippet With Shop Nearby To Open Business Profile
Google is testing adding a new rich result type to the search results snippet named "Shop nearby." The shop nearby link will open the Google Business Profile of the business's website.
-
Google Ads Gains Sharable Ad Previews, Asset Experiments & Final URL Expansion
Google announced a number of new Google Ads enhancements or updates to Performance Max campaigns, some we already covered and some are less search specific. The search ads news that are new are sharable ad previews, asset experiments for Performance Max with product feeds and test adding assets and using Final URL expansion.
-
Google Search Testing Revert In Place Of Search Instead For
Google Search is testing replacing the spelling notification for "search instead for..." with "revert." I mean, it is a weird one being that I am not sure "revert" is the right word for this but hey, Google loves to test things.
-
Google Search Top Products From Customer Reviews Carousel
Google has this carousel that can pull in top products based on customer reviews in the Google Shopping graph. It is titled "Top products from customer reviews" and shows up in the search results for select queries.
-
Fun: SEO The Board Game
Gareth Hoyle posted about this new game he and his company, along with others have spent about a year putting together. It is named SEO The Board Game and is a strategic game for 2 to 4 players where you play an SEO expert, purchase and optimize websites, build your digital empire, and compete for the title of top SEO kingpin.
-
The Google School In NYC
Here is an interesting photo from the Google Pier 57 location in New York City, it says The Google School. Does Google have a school? Doubt it.
-
Programming Note: Offline For Simchat Torah On Thursday & Friday
This is a programming note that Thursday and Friday are Simchat Torah and I will be offline the next two days. I will be offline on Thursday and Friday, October 24th and October 25th.
