Programming Note: Offline For Simchat Torah On Thursday & Friday

Torah

This is a programming note that Thursday and Friday are Simchat Torah and I will be offline the next two days. I will be offline on Thursday and Friday, October 24th and October 25th.

There will be stories posted each day, all of them were pre-written before the holiday and scheduled to be posted. I will be completely offline, so any social media posts or anything coming from this site, or my social channels are all scheduled beforehand.

I apologize for any spammy comments that slip through while should note while I am offline, I will do my best to catch up late Saturday night after nightfall.

If there are any Google algorithm updates or big news that I miss, I will catch up on them in the coming days.

Thank you all for reading, commenting, and sharing every day - I appreciate it.

Feel free to check out the archives or catch up with the weekly videos or just browse the search pics. Oh, and if you have nothing to do, feel free to subscribe to my YouTube channel.

If you want to learn more about this holiday, see Wikipedia.

This is the last time I am offline like this until April and June (but some of those days end up on the weekend, so less time offline during the work week).

 

